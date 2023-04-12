UP Board Results 2023: UPMSP 10th, 12th Results Soon, Alternative Ways to Check Marks

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon be announcing UP Board results for Class 10th and 12th. Students who appeared for the exams can access their UP Board class 10 and class 12 results 2023 via the state board’s official website at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in, SMS, or DigiLocker. This year over 58 lakh candidates registered for the UP board exams. Out of which, 31,16,487 students had registered for Class 10th while 27,69,258 students enrolled for Class 12th.

The board exams for classes 10 and 12 in Uttar Pradesh began on February 16. Class 10 examinations concluded on March 3, while Class 12 exams ended on March 4. The evaluation of students’ answer sheets began on March 17 and concluded on April 1 with the results expected to be released this month.

Advertisement

The board exams in Uttar Pradesh were conducted in 8,753 venues across the state, including unaided colleges, private centres, and government centres.

Also read| Board Exams 10th, 12th Result 2023: From CBSE to UPMSP, Check Board Result Updates

Apart from the official websites, there are also alternate ways to check the marks. Here’s how:

UP BOARD RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA DIGILOCKER

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Select the UP board option and then select class 10 or 12 results.

Step 3: Fill in the required information and proceed.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

UP BOARD RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS

Advertisement

Students may access their UP Boards Exam Results 2023 through SMS in the event that the official UPMSP website is unavailable due to high traffic. To view the results students must send an SMS to 56263 in the following format:

Class 10: UP10Roll_Number

Class 12: UP 12 Roll_Number

The results will be delivered to you as an SMS on your mobile number after some time.

Advertisement

Candidate must check their roll number and school code shown along with the results. After the results are announced, Class 10th students would be required to choose a stream for Class 11 and 12. Class 12th students would be eligible to take admissions into colleges or universities as per their interest. The students who feel unsatisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation and those who fail to clear the exam will have to appear for the compartment.

Read all the Latest Education News here