UP Board Result 2023 Announced: What is UPMSP 10th, 12th Exam Passing Marks?

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the results for classes 10th and 12th. Dr. Mahendra Dev and secretary of UP Board Shri Dibya Kant Shukla announced the UP Board results 2023 at 1:30 PM. UP Board students who took the exam in 2023 can access their results on the board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.

A total of 89.78% of students in the Uttar Pradesh class of 10th board passed the test. 75.52% of students who took the intermediate exam in the class 12 UP Board exam succeeded. In the UP class 10th board exam this time around, girls fared better than boys overall, getting 93.34%. In class 12, girls pass at an 83.00 percent rate while boys pass at a 69.34%.

UP BOARD RESULTS 2023: PASSING MARKS, COMPARTMENT EXAMS

Students need to have a minimum score of 33 per cent in order to pass the UP board exams in 2023. Students who received poor results in the Uttar Pradesh Board exam in one or more subjects may sit for the compartment exams. Students who have a disagreement with their class 10th and class 12th evaluations will have the opportunity to seek a review of their answer papers through the UP Board re-evaluation link.

Along with the release of the UP board examination results, the board will release a notification for students to review their answer sheets again. To be qualified for scrutiny, students who intend to submit a request for inspection must pay the application fee within the time range prescribed in the notification. This year, the UPMSP assigned 1,43,933 examiners to review the 3.19 crore student response sheets.

For the benefit of the students living in rural areas, the Uttar Pradesh board has provided an option to check their results through SMS other than the official website. Students can get their scorecard and UP Board result 2023 through DigiLocker as well.

The UP board’s class 10th and class 12th pass rates have steadily risen throughout the years, consistently exceeding the cutoff point of 85 per cent. The class 10th results from the UP Board last year revealed an overall pass rate of 88.18 per cent. Girls outpaced boys in 2022, with a pass percentage of 91.6 per cent as opposed to a pass percentage for boys of 85.25 per cent. Regarding pass rates, Gautam Budha Nagar scored better than all other districts, followed by Etawah and Amethi.

