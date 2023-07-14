UP Boards 2024: Exam Center Selection To Be Based On Geolocation Data

A groundbreaking decision has been made by the UP Board, concerning the forthcoming High School and Intermediate 2024 exams. To determine the examination centres, they will now utilise geolocation data to calculate the distance between the centres. To facilitate this process, the UP Board has developed a new mobile application, integrated with an API.

Principals now have the opportunity to download version 10 or higher of the UP Board’s mobile application from the official website on their android phones. Using this app, principals will be able to capture a photograph of their school premises. Instantly, the app will generate the geo location of the school, which will be attached along with the school photograph.

The UP Board has implemented a seamless process, where the latitude and longitude coordinates of each school’s location are automatically uploaded to the UP Board’s server. The website upmsp.edu.in has been activated by the UP Board specifically for this purpose.

Through this initiative, comprehensive and accurate information regarding the physical resources of all secondary schools across the state will be uploaded. This step will eliminate the challenges associated with distance-related issues in exam scheduling.