UP BTC DElEd Results For 2nd, 4th Semester Announced at updeledinfo.in

The Uttar Pradesh examination regulatory authority has released the results of BTC 2013 & 2015 and D.El.Ed. 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 sessions for the second and fourth semesters. The results have been released today, April 5, 2023. Candidates can check and download the results on the official websites– updeledinfo.in or btcexam.in through candidate login.

UP BTC (Basic Training Certificate) and D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education) exams are conducted for those candidates who want to become teachers in primary schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Out of a total of 1,36,578 candidates who registered for the exams, 1,32,584 candidates appeared for the examination. The pass percentage stood at 55.19 per cent of 73,186 candidates. Meanwhile, more than 44.70 per cent of 59,267 failed the examination.

UP BTC D.El.Ed. 2023 2nd And 4th Semester Result: How To Check

Step 1: Log on to the official website– updeledinfo.in or btcexam.in.

Step 2: Click the result tab on the homepage

Step 3: Select the relevant exam from the list of available options (BTC 2013 & 2015 or DLED 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 session II and IV semester)

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: UP BTC D.El.Ed. result will be visible on the screen

Step 7: Download the UP BTC D.El.Ed. result and take a printout for future reference.

A significant improvement in the pass percentage can be seen compared to the previous years’. The pass percentage in the D.El.Ed. 2021 second-semester exam has increased by 10 per cent. While in D.El.Ed. 2019 4th Semester, the pass percentage increased by 7 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh board exams for both classes began on February 16. The exams for Class 10 ended on March 3 while the exams for Class 12 concluded on March 4. As per reports, students will have to wait at least till April end for the Uttar Pradesh board 10 and 12th results. This year, the UPMSP appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 3.19 crore answer sheets of students. There were about 1.86 crore answer sheets from Class 10 candidates and 1.33 crore answer sheets from Class 12 students.

