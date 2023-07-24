UP BTech Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Today, Steps to Apply, Documents Needed

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has started the online registration process for the UP BTech 2023 counselling. Candidates seeking admission to BTech for the first year can submit their application forms through the Uttar Pradesh Technical admission counselling’s official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in. The application process will conclude at 3 pm on August 5.

It is important to note that the counselling process will span seven rounds. The result of the first phase of allocations of seats will be issued on August 14. According to the schedule, round 2 will begin on August 17, round 3 on August 27 and round 4 is scheduled to commence on August 29. The fifth round will be for internal course sliding, while the final two rounds will be for all government institutions.

UP BTech 2023 Counselling: List of Documents Required

- Class 10- and 12-mark sheet as well as passing certificate.

- JEE Main admit card and scorecard.

- Category certificate (if applicable).

- Medical certificate

- Income certificate (if necessary, for EWS candidates only)

- Domicile certificate or rural weightage certificate (if applicable).

- Character certificate (it should be released by the head of the institution last attended).

UP BTech 2023 Counselling: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of UP BTech counselling at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘New Registration’ option and click on it.

Step 3: To proceed further, enter all the necessary details to register and pay the counselling fee.

Step 4: After the payment, log in to the official website again with the allotted credentials.

Step 5: Then complete the UP BTech choice filling option and upload all the required documents.