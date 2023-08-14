UP BTech Counselling 2023: Seat Allotment Results Postponed, AKTU Extends Registration Deadline

The registration deadline for Uttar Pradesh BTech counselling 2023 has been extended by the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling, UPTAC, and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). The registration period will now be open for candidates until August 20. A comprehensive timetable will be posted on the official website shortly. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can register online at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

“Last Date of Registration for All Programmes is Extended upto 20-08-2023 23:59 HRS. Last Date of Document Verification for All Programmes is Extended upto 22-08-2023. Detailed Schedule will be released soon," read the latest update on the official website.

The deadline for verification of documents has been extended until August 22 for all programmes. The deadline for submitting registrations had been extended until August 5, and the round 1 seat allotment was supposed to be announced today, August 14, as per the original schedule.

UP BTech counselling 2023: how to register

Step 1: Go to the official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the UP B.Tech Counselling 2023 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself and begin the UP B.Tech Counselling 2023 application process.

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents as required by the council.

Step 5: Submit your UP B.Tech Counselling 2023 registration form and print it for future records.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will be hosting UPTAC Counselling in 2023. Counselling is held for students who have passed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, and for BTech Agriculture and Biotechnology programmes, the results of the CUET UG 2023 will be taken into consideration.

UP BTech Counselling 2023 - Important Documents Required