UP BTech Counselling Schedule 2023 Released By AKTU, Registrations From July 24

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the tentative schedule for UP BTech counselling 2023. Candidates, who have cleared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main, can now proceed to apply for the counselling process through the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in. The counselling process will span across seven rounds, with the registration for the first round commencing from July 24 until August 5 at 3 PM.

Further, round 2 will commence on August 17, followed by round 3 on August 27 and round 4 on August 29. Candidates should note that round 5 will take place for the internal sliding of courses while the last two rounds will be the special rounds for all the government institutions. The tentative schedule also stated that a separate online portal will be opened by AKTU for Private Institutions against vacant seats.

UP BTech Counselling Round 1: Important Dates

Event Date Registration, Payment of Fee, Document Upload July 24 – August 5 till 3 PM Document Verification July 25 – August 6 Respond to Queries for Round 1 July 25 – August 7 Document Verification (of responses to Query) July 25 – August 9 Online Choice Filling and Locking August 10 – August 13 (11:59 PM) Seat Allotment August 14 Payment of seat confirmation August 14 – August 16 Online Willingness (Freeze/Float) August 14 – August 16

UP BTech 2023 counselling and choice filling: How to register

Step 1: Visituptac.admissions.nic.in, the official website of UP BTech counselling.

Step 2: Next, click on the ‘New Registration’ option.

Step 3: Mention all the necessary details and pay the counselling fee.

Step 4: Once the payment is made, log in to the website again with the allotted credentials.

Step 5: Complete your UP BTech choice filling and make sure to lock them after filling.

Step 6: As proof, take a printout of the choice preferences page.

UP BTech 2023 Counselling: Documents required