UP Bus Driver's Son Clears UPSC In 4th Attempt, Gets AIR 296

Moin Ahmed, the son of a bus driver in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, has made his entire region proud by clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Moin of Moradabad’s Dilari police station area secured 296th rank on his fourth attempt.

Moin’s father, Wali Hasan, works as a bus driver for UP Roadways and is exclusively responsible for bringing bread and better for the family. He revealed that his mother Tasleem works as a homemaker and he is the youngest of five siblings. Moin’s elder brother works in a private company in Delhi. He stated that his father does not own any land.

According to Moin, when he was in B.Sc. and saw the challenges around him, he considered joining the civil services. He said, “When I thought of taking coaching classes, there were some financial problems." After that, in 2016, he started his cyber cafe. In 2018, he collected coaching fees from the cyber cafe itself and in 2019, went to Delhi and started studying. Meanwhile, when the money ran out, he took out a loan for Rs. 2.5 lakh. Though he did not succeed in the first three attempts, he did it in the fourth.

Advertisement

In the Civil Services Examination, Moin chose Political Science and International Relations as his main subjects. He said he used to spend 7 to 8 hours every day on his studies and that his UPSC interview lasted roughly around 40 minutes.

A huge number of people are congratulating Moin on his success in the UPSC exam. Many leaders have also come home to meet him, and several officers have called him personally. He stated that in the future, he plans to launch a YouTube channel for children from rural backgrounds so that relevant information about civil service exams can reach them.