UP: College Management Employee Booked For Principal’s Suicide

Narendra Kumar Malik, the management committee secretary, was booked by police for the death of Kisan Inter College principal Yashpal Singh

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 12:34 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

Vimlesh Devi alleged that Narender Kumar had been pressuring her husband for illegal work(Representative Image)

A management employee of Kisan Inter College in Kharad village here has been booked for allegedly abetting the college principal to commit suicide, police said on Monday.

Police booked management committee secretary Narendra Kumar Malik for the death of college principal Yashpal Singh at the complaint of his wife, Vimlesh Devi, Circle Officer (CO) Devrat Vajpayee told media.

In her complaint, Vimlesh Devi alleged her husband was under pressure because of Malik’s harassment, the CO said. Yashpal Singh killed himself on April 20, he said.

Vimlesh Devi alleged that Narender Kumar had been pressuring her husband for illegal work, he added.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 24, 2023, 12:34 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 12:34 IST
