UP Govt Approves Setting Up Agriculture And Technology University In Kushinagar

The university in Kushinagar would be constructed over 390 acres of land for an estimated cost of Rs 750 crore, said Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 10:22 IST

Lucknow, India

The foundation stone of the university will be laid next month and the construction work will be completed by 2026 (Representative Image)
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved setting up Mahatma Buddha Agriculture and Technology University in Kushinagar district and granting state university status to Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang University in Chitrakoot.

The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the university in Kushinagar will be built on more than 390 acres of land at a cost of Rs 750 crore. It will cover 10 districts.

The foundation stone of the university will be laid next month and the construction work will be completed by 2026.

He said the cabinet also approved giving free land for the establishment of an Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for fruits in Kaushambi.

It approved the renaming of the law university in Prayagraj as Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University.

The cabinet cleared the development of heliports in Agra and Mathura in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

    • It also approved granting state university status to Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang University in Chitrakoot. After the cabinet clearance, a bill in this regard will be tabled in the assembly.

    Shahi said that tender documents for opening medical colleges in six districts were also approved in the meeting. These colleges will be in Baghpat, Mainpuri, Hathras, Kasganj, Mahoba and Hamirpur.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 29, 2023, 10:22 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 10:22 IST
