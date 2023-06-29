UP Govt Approves Setting Up Agriculture And Technology University In Kushinagar

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved setting up Mahatma Buddha Agriculture and Technology University in Kushinagar district and granting state university status to Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang University in Chitrakoot.

The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the university in Kushinagar will be built on more than 390 acres of land at a cost of Rs 750 crore. It will cover 10 districts.

The foundation stone of the university will be laid next month and the construction work will be completed by 2026.

He said the cabinet also approved giving free land for the establishment of an Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for fruits in Kaushambi.

It approved the renaming of the law university in Prayagraj as Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University.

The cabinet cleared the development of heliports in Agra and Mathura in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.