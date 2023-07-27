UP Madarsa Board Result 2023: Check Your Scores With Direct Link At madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council has declared the class 10th and 12th results. Students who have register for the examination and took the assessment can check results from madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. This year over 84 percent students passed the examination. This year a total 1.69 lakh students took the UP Madarsa Board examination The passing marks for the UP Madarsa Board results is same as standard board in India with 33 percent.

In accordance with the details shared by UPMEB, a total of 1.09 lakh (84.48 percent) students aced the madrasa board exam. Among the passed, 54,481 were male students that is 98.54 percent while 55,046 that is 87.22 percent were female students. Chandni Bano from Farrukhabad won the Alim category while Mohmmad Nazil from the Bhadohi district secured first place in the Munshi/Maulvi (Arabic/Persian) examination. Farha Naaz from the Kanpur district topped the Fazil course while Rukayya Baby from Varanasi took first place in the Kamil course.

UP Madarsa Board Result 2023: How to check results

Step 1- Visit the official website madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2- Click on the link that mention ‘Munshi Molvi result’

Step 3- Then, select your class and enter your examination roll number mentioned on admit card.

Step 4- On submission, your result will appear on the screen.