UP Man Claims He Funded Wife's Education, She Left After Getting Govt Job

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jyoti Maurya has been facing the wrath of social media for the last few days. Jyoti allegedly estranged herself from her husband Alok Maurya after becoming a civil servant in Uttar Pradesh. Her husband even claimed she is having an affair with another man. Jyoti has been dubbed as ungrateful and unfaithful by one section of the internet. Alok Maurya’s narrative has unveiled accounts of some married men, who have either withdrawn their support for their wives’ endeavours or have claimed a comparable act of betrayal. A similar new case has come to the fore. It narrates the story of a man named Sushil Mishra from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Sushil has claimed that after his wife Priya got educated and started a government job, she has been having an affair with someone else and severed ties with him. His wife has denied these allegations.

Sushil Mishra has lodged a complaint with Amethi SP and Mahila police station. According to his complaint, he supported Priya all through her education and got her a job as a nurse in a military school. Sushil has alleged that Priya created a distance with him soon after landing the job and even barred him from entering the school premises.

The military school in which Priya got a job is located in Gauriganj Kauhar, Amethi. Sushil Mishra lives in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. The couple got married on May 20, 2013, and have a five-year-old daughter. According to Priya, the couple were separated long before she started her preparations of being a nurse and it was her parents who supported her in the endeavour, and not Sushil. A trust financed her studies and Sushil did not dish out a, according to her. She has also said that Sushil has harassed her. The case is underway in the family court.