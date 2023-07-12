UP: Medical Colleges To Be Set Up In Mau And Shamli, Nursing, Paramedical College Ratings Released

Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Yogi Adityanath announced that two new medical colleges will be set up in the Shamli and Mau districts of Uttar Pradesh with minimum capacity of 100 students

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 16:33 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

The chief minister also announced, as part of Mission Niramaya, the Quality Control of India (QCI) ratings of the state's 294 paramedical institutes and 383 nursing colleges (File Photo)
Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, announced plans to establish two new medical institutions via the public-private partnerships (PPP) model. He announced that the signing of the Memorandums of Understanding for the setting up of medical institutions had been carried out. The two medical colleges will be located in distinct locations in Uttar Pradesh, one in eastern UP’s Mau district and the other in western UP’s Shamli district. Yogi Adityanath described the development as a “dream come true" and said that six years ago, Shamli and Mau districts were infamous for migration and mafia involvement, respectively.

Private medical colleges will be established by Gyan Chetna Educational Society in the Shamli district and Rajiv Samajik Shiksha Sewa Sansthan in the Mau district. In accordance with the agreement, these partners will build a medical college with a minimum capacity of 100 students, which, once set up and running, will yearly add at least 200 doctors to the healthcare sector and create at least 1300 direct jobs, states the official press release

Describing it a momentous day for the medical education industry, CM Adityanath said that 8 more institutions have received the mentor certificate as part of the “mentor-mentee" project, which was put in place to foster relationships between new and established nursing colleges in order to raise educational standards.

    • Chief Minister Adityanath emphasised the significant advancements his administration has made in the field of medical education, noting that there were only 12 medical colleges in the state prior to 2017, whereas after the implementation of the prime minister’s proposal of “one district, one medical college," there are now 45 medical colleges spread across all districts. In addition, Adityanath pointed out that 16 medical colleges are being built in the state, 14 of which are being built by the government and the other two under the PPP approach.

    The chief minister also announced, as part of Mission Niramaya, the Quality Control of India (QCI) ratings of the state’s 294 paramedical institutes and 383 nursing colleges. The state of Uttar Pradesh is the first to have nursing and paramedical institutes rated. Aiming to improve paramedical and nursing education and training, the Mission Niramaya was introduced at the end of last year.

    first published: July 12, 2023, 16:27 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 16:33 IST
