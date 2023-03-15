UP Medical Education Dept to Add 1,300 MBBS Seats to State Medical Colleges

Uttar Pradesh’s Department of Medical Education has declared that the state will add 1,300 MBBS seats in the state’s government medical colleges. Adding these seats will take up the present opening available for the MBBS courses in Uttar Pradesh up to 5,128. The department also announced that 13 newly operationalised medical colleges are set to begin their first session from the academic year 2023-24. A statement from the department also says that it has appointed principals for these 13 medical colleges, reported a leading news daily.

They envision that the move will improve health systems in the state, enable the provision of accessible health services, as well better education and career opportunities for the youth.

The UP government data suggests that the number of medical colleges in the state has gone by 67 per cent. The number of seats in MBBS has jumped by 87 percent, while a 105 per cent hike was recorded in PG seats. The Union minister of state for health and family welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar, cited these numbers in December last year.

Uttar Pradesh now has 35 government medical colleges and 65 such institutes in total. Fourteen of these colleges were established in the past year. They came up when the government upgraded the infrastructure present in district hospitals and converted them into colleges. Media reports cited by The Print suggest that before 2017, there were only 12 government medical colleges in UP.

In the budget that the UP government introduced last year, it allocated Rs 500 crore to increase MBBS and PG medical seats. An additional Rs 2,100 crore was set aside for new medical colleges in 14 districts, including Bijnor, Gonda, Kushinagar, and Sultanpur. The creation of a new nursing college got a share of Rs 25 crore.

The admission to all these colleges and seats will be governed by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh. DMET conducts UP National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions on the basis of NEET scores. The UP MBBS admissions 2023 are granted to candidates under 85 percent state quota seats offered by 32 medical and 23 dental colleges.

