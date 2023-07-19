UP NEET Counselling Schedule 2023 to Release Soon, Check List of Govt Medical Colleges

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) is preparing to release the counselling schedule for Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test (UP NEET) 2023 soon. The counselling schedule for MBBS and BDS courses will be released on the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in. This year, counselling is being conducted for the allotment of 85 per cent of seats.

The UP NEET UG admissions will take place in three rounds, including a mop-up round. If any seat is left vacant in the first round, it will be shifted to the second round. The admissions to MBBS or BDS courses in the medical colleges will take place on behalf of NEET 2023 scores.

UP NEET UG Counselling: How to Register

Step 1: Log on to the official website atupneet.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that states, ‘Registration UG (MBBS/BDS),’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed where you have to enter details like course, roll number, NEET application number and captcha code.

Step 4: Take time and fill out the application form and pay the required fee.

Step 5: Check all the details, submit the form, and download the confirmation page for the admission process.

It is important to know that candidates will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 2000 to participate in the counselling round. Once the registration is done, candidates will have to fill in and lock the choices.

UP NEET Government Medical Colleges List

1. King George Medical University- Lucknow

2. SN Medical College- Agra

3. GSVM Medical College- Kanpur

4. MLN Medical College- Prayagraj

5. LLRM Medical College- Meerut

6. MLB Medical College- Jhansi

7. BRD Medical College- Gorakhpur

8. UP Rural Institute of Medical Sciences and Research- Saifai, Etawah

9. Government Medical College- Ambedkar Nagar (SCP), Kannauj (SCP), Azamgarh, Jalaun, Saharanpur, Banda,

Dr RMLIMS, Lucknow

10. Government Institute of Medical Sciences- Greater Noida

11. Autonomous State Medical College- Ayodhya, Basti, Bahraich, Firozabad, Shahjahanpur, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Etah, Hardoi, Jaunpur