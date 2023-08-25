UP NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Registration Begins at upneet.gov.in

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has opened the registration window for the UP NEET PG round 2 counselling 2023 today, August 25. The deadline for registration for round 2 counselling is August 28. Candidates can participate and register for the second round of counselling who were not allotted seats in the first round. Interested and eligible students can register for the UP NEET PG round 2 counselling 2023 through the website — upneet.gov.in.

“For registration, candidates will use his/her NEET-PG Roll No. and the same email ID used by them during registration on the NBE website for the NEET PG-2023/NEET MDS 2023 entrance examination and follow instructions on the website," read the official notice.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Documents Required

Before reporting to the allotted college candidates may review the list of required documents.

— NEET PG 2023 admit card

— NEET PG 2023 result/scorecard

— Copy of duly filled application form of UP NEET 2023 counselling

— Class X certificate (as proof of DOB)

— MBBS Mark sheets (all)

— Passing Certificate (MBBS degree course)

— Internship Completion Certificate

— Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate, issued by MCI/SMC

— Disability Certificate (if applicable)

— Caste/Community Certificate (if applicable)

UP NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2023: How to register

For a smooth process, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register for NEET PG round 2 counselling 2023.

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of UP NEET-2023 at,upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Then register using your mobile number and email address to proceed further.

Step 3: After completion of the registration process, candidates will be redirected to the application form for UP NEET PG counselling 2023.

Step 4: Now candidates need to upload the required documents and pay the application fees

Step 5: At last download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.