UP NEET PG Seat Allotment Round 1 Result 2023 Released, How to Check

The results for round one of the Uttar Pradesh NEET PG seat allocation round 1 have been released by the Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training. Applicants can view their UP NEET PG seat allotment results online at the official website upneet.gov.in. To gain access to their UP NEET seat allocation results, candidates must provide their course, registration number, and captcha code.

For those applicants whose seats in the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 have been allocated, the admissions procedure must be concluded by reporting to the assigned institutions between August 16 and August 20. To do so, they must download their allotment letters along with other relevant documents. Candidates will be admitted for MD/MS/Diploma/DNB/MDS programmes at government, private, dentistry, and medical institutions and universities based on the outcome of the seat allocation process. The DMER has developed a seat allotment list based on the candidates’ selections, with seats available depending on the candidate’s merit.

Additionally, a list of applicants who haven’t locked their selections for the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 was made public by the administration. The candidates’ names, state rankings, and registration numbers are included in the list.

UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment round 1 result : How to check

Step 1: Go to upneet.gov.in, the official website for UP NEET PG 2023 counselling.

Step 2: On the webpage, check for the “UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment round 1 result 2023" link.

Step 3: On the screen, a candidate login window will be displayed.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information, such as your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: The result of the UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Print the UP NEET PG seat allotment round 1 result 2023 page and preserve it for future records.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Documents Required

Selected applicants must go to the corresponding nodal centre before the deadline if they want to preserve their seats. They must carry the following documents with them in order to be admitted:

––NEET PG admit card

––NEET PG result/scorecard

––Copy of duly filled application form of UP NEET counselling

––Class 10th certificate (as proof of DOB)

––MBBS Marksheets

––Passing Certificate (MBBS degree course)

––Internship Completion Certificate

––Disability Certificate (if applicable)

––Caste/Community Certificate (if applicable)

––Employers Relieving Certificate (if applicable)

––Allotment letter