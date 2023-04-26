UP: Over 100 Inmates Clear Class 10th and 12th Board Examination

As many as 104 inmates lodged in various jails of Uttar Pradesh have cleared the Class 10th and 12th examination, officials said on Tuesday.

59 of the 62 inmates appearing in the high school examination were declared passed by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council, also known as, UP Board. According to the board, at 11, the maximum number of inmates appeared for the Class 10th board exam from Hardoi jail and nine of them cleared it. Similarly, all 8 inmates of Ghaziabad jail too have passed the examination.

Meanwhile, 45 of the 65 inmates appearing for the Class 12th examination have been declared passed, the official said.

The maximum number of inmates for the intermediate exam was recorded from Ghaziabad jail at 13. Eleven of them have cleared the examination, they said.

As for the Lucknow jail, out of eight inmates, six have been declared passed.

