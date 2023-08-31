UP Polytechnic Round 3 Seat Allotment Results To Release Today

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council will release UP Polytechnic Round 3 results today. Candidates appeared can check the UP Polytechnic Round 3 from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. In accordance with the UPJEE Schedule, UP Polytechnic Round 3 online freeze option and online fee deposit window will remain open from September 1 to September 3, 2023. The UP Polytechnic Round 3 document verification will also be completed in the above mentioned duration.

UP Polytechnic Round 3 Results: Steps To Check

Advertisement

Step 1- Check out the JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2- Open the link provided above or select the UP Polytechnic Round 3 link on the site.

Step 3- Enter the necessary information, then press “Submit."

Step 4- The next page will show the results of the seat allocation.

Step 5- Check UP Polytechnic Round 3 and save the page.

Step 6- Keep a physical copy of UP Polytechnic Round 3 in case you need it again.

UP Polytechnic Round 3 candidates may cancel their seats from August 23 through September 3, 2023, before the start of the 2023–24 academic year’s classes on September 5. Candidates can visit the JEECUP website for further information on this topic.

The UP Polytechnic exam or Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 was held from August 2 to 7. The exam was held in three sessions, from 8 AM to 10:30 AM, 12 PM to 2:30 PM, and 4 PM to 6:30 PM. The JEECUP was held online in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format for 150 minutes. The question paper comprised both English and Hindi languages. The results of the polytechnic exam were announced on August 17.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the UPJEE 2023 results on its official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in. UP Polytechnic Round 3 candidates who took the exam can check their results now by entering their roll number, password, and the security pin.

JEECUP conducts the UPJEE every year for admissions to state-level government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Those who pass the UPJEE 2023 will have to next participate in the online counselling process and choose colleges and seats. Following this, the authorities will release a merit list. UP Polytechnic Round 3 students will have to freeze or float their choice of stream or college by paying the seat acceptance fee.