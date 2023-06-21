UP: School Manager, Teacher Get 20-year Sentence for Gang Rape of 9-year-old Girl Student

A special court here on Tuesday convicted a school manager and a teacher for the gang-rape of a nine-year-old girl student, and sentenced them to 20 years of imprisonment.
Government counsel Dinesh Sharma said the special POCSO court judge sentenced the school manager Udaypal and teacher Rajkumar to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 for the rape committed in March 2022.
According to the police chargesheet, the duo carried out the rape in the school premises.
first published: June 21, 2023, 12:35 IST
last updated: June 21, 2023, 12:35 IST