Trends :Happy OnamAsia Cup 2023Jawan TrailerNeeraj Chopra
Home » education-career » UP STF Arrests 5 Solvers Impersonating Candidates in Recruitment Exam

UP STF Arrests 5 Solvers Impersonating Candidates in Recruitment Exam

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested five question paper solvers impersonating candidates in the Junior Assistant examinations

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 11:48 IST

Lucknow, India

The UPSSSC conducted the exam across 78 centres in Lucknow and Agra (Representative Image )
The UPSSSC conducted the exam across 78 centres in Lucknow and Agra (Representative Image )

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested five question paper solvers impersonating candidates in the Junior Assistant examinations organised by the state’s Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

In a statement, the STF said the arrests were made at various centres in Lucknow where the main examination for the posts was underway.

top videos
  • Priyanka & Ranveer's Bond In Dil Dhadakne Do Is How A Sibling Bond Should Be | RakshaBandhan Special

    • The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission conducted the exam across 78 centres in Lucknow and Agra.

    Those arrested have been identified as Shivam Gupta of Jaunpur, Shiv Narayan Maurya of Bhadohi, Dheeraj Kumar Sharma of Jharkhand’s Koderma district, Kamlesh Nishad of Gorakhpur and Akhilesh Singh of Lucknow, according to the statement.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: August 28, 2023, 11:45 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 11:48 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App