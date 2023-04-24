UP Board Result 2023 Date: UPMSP to Declare 10th, 12th Result 2023 Today at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) board will announce the high school and inter results on Tuesday (April 25) at 1:30 pm, the secretary of the education board has announced. Students who appeared for the UPMSP 10th and 12th exams will be able to check their scores on the following official websites — upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in, once out.

Students who appeared for the exam will have to get a minimum score of 33 per cent to pass the UP board exams. Over 58 lakh students were eagerly waiting for the UP board class 10 and 12 results. As per the registration details, 31,16,487 students registered for the class 10 board exams this year while 27,69,258 students registered for the class 12 board exams. The Uttar Pradesh board exams were held in 8,753 centres across the state which included 4,690 unaided colleges, 3,523 private centres, and 540 government centres.

The board exams for classes 10 and 12 in Uttar Pradesh began on February 16. Class 10 examinations concluded on March 3, while Class 12 exams ended on March 4. The evaluation of students’ answer sheets began on March 17 and concluded on April 1. UPMSP had appointed 1,43,933 expert examiners to evaluate the 3.19 crore answer sheets of the students. There were around 1.86 crore answer sheets by Class 10 students and 1.33 crore answer sheets by Class 12 candidates.

The UP Board will provide a chance for students who are unsatisfied with their marks in class 10 and 12 exams to apply for a scrutiny of their answer papers. The board will release the notification for scrutiny concurrently with the announcement of the board examination results. Students who wish to put in a request for scrutiny must pay the application fee within the time frame specified in the notification to be eligible for scrutiny.

