UPPSC PCS 2022 Final Result Released at uppsc.up.nic.in, 8 Out of Top 10 Are Women

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the Combined State or Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2022 final result. Candidates who appeared for the UPPSC PCS 2022 main exam can check and download their results from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The top-10 list of the UPPSC PCS 2022 exam features eight women. Divya Sikarwar of Agra came first, while Pratiksha Pandey from Lucknow and Namrata Singh of Bulandshahr secured second and third positions respectively.

A total of 5,311 candidates appeared for the UPPSC PCS main exam. Out of which, 1,070 candidates qualified for the round of interviews. The interview round for the shortlisted candidates was then conducted between February 20 and March 21. Those who appeared for the interview round can check their results online.

A total of 363 candidates cleared the interview examination, out of which 110 are girls. Additionally, 19 of the 39 applicants selected for the post of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) are women. There were 334 candidates who belonged to Uttar Pradesh, while the remaining aspirants are from other states.

Soon after the UPPSC PCS 2022 final results were declared, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the selected candidates. “Congratulations to all the successful candidates in the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022 which was conducted by UPPSC in a transparent and fair manner in a record 10 months! The record success of the daughters of the state in this examination and the representation of almost every district is a new picture of ‘new Uttar Pradesh," Yogi Adityanath tweeted. (sic)

UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022: Check how to download

Step 1: Log on to UPPSC’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the result section. Then go to the link provided for UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open; candidates need to check their roll number.

Step 4: Save and download the PDF document.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the result for further reference.

According to the schedule, the UPPSC PCS Main 2022 exam was conducted from September 27 to October 1. It was held at several centres in different parts of the state. The registration process for the UPPSC PCS exam began on March 16, 2022, and ended on April 16, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill up a total of 250 vacancies in the organisation.

