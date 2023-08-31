UPPSC PCS J-2022 Result: Daughter of Paan Shop Owner Tops Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final result of PCS J-2022. The final result of the Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam 2022 has been declared within 48 hours of the conclusion of the interview round. A total of 302 candidates have passed the UPPSC PCS J-2022 which includes 165 women candidates. The commission has also released the list of top 10 candidates. Nishi Gupta of Kanpur has secured the top rank in UPPSC PCS J 2022 in the very first attempt.

Nishi’s father Nirankar Gupta runs a paan shop in Kanpur. While her mother is a housewife. She did her schooling at Fatima Convent in Kanpur. Nishi says she wanted to become a lawyer since childhood. She completed her BA LLB from Allahabad University in the year 2020 and LLM in 2022. After this, she did coaching for PCS J in Prayagraj.

The topper says she considers herself lucky. My parents always provided an environment of study at home which helped me and my siblings to perform well in academics, she explained, adding that she loves to read books. Nishi also said that her father always inspired her and her other siblings to work hard. She has a younger brother who is an engineer and is a graduate of IIT Madras. Nishi was brought up in a joint family.

UPPSC PCS J-2022 Final Result Toppers