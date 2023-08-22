UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2023 Schedule Released at uppsc.up.nic.in, Exams From September 26

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the UPPSC PCS mains test schedule. The UPPSC PCS mains exam is scheduled to take place from September 26 to September 29, 2023, according to the timetable issued. The UPPSC PCS test schedule is available on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, for candidates to see and download. Shift 1 of the PCS Mains exam will run from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while shift 2 will run from 2 PM to 5 PM. The UPPSC PCS test was originally set for September 23, however, the dates were subsequently changed.

UPPSC PCS mains exam Schedule 2023

Date Shift 1 (9:30 am to 13: 30 noon) Shift 2 (2 pm to 5 pm) September 26 General Hindi Essay September 27 General Studies- I General Studies- II September 28 General Studies- III General Studies- IV September 29 General Studies- V General Studies- VI

General Hindi, Essay, and General Studies papers will be included in the UPPSC PCS Main examination. 150 marks will be awarded for the general Hindi paper and 200 points for general studies and optional subjects.

Candidates will receive their UPPSC PCS Main admit card 2023 approximately three to four days prior to the examination date. The hall ticket will also be accessible for download on the uppsc.up.nic.in the official website. To download the hall ticket, enter the login credentials such as the registration number and date of birth. You can save the PDF of the admit card and print a paper copy of it when the PCS Main 2023 hall ticket is made available for download on the screen.