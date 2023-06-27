Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » UPPSC PCS Pre Exam Result 2023 Declared, 4047 Candidates Qualify for Mains Exam

UPPSC PCS Pre Exam Result 2023 Declared, 4047 Candidates Qualify for Mains Exam

A total of 4047 candidates against 254 posts have successfully qualified in UP PCS Pre Exam 2023

Advertisement

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 11:22 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

Candidates who appeared for UPPSC PCS 2023 preliminary exam can check their results on the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in (Representational image)
Candidates who appeared for UPPSC PCS 2023 preliminary exam can check their results on the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in (Representational image)

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 or Provincial Civil Service (PCS) Prelims Examination 2023 on Monday. A total of 4047 candidates against 254 posts have successfully qualified in UP PCS Pre Exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for UPPSC PCS 2023 preliminary exam can check their results on the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 5,65,459 candidates applied online for the PCS-2023 examination. Out of these, 3,45,022 candidates appeared in the exam held on May 14, 2023. UPPSC had set up a total of 1,241 examination centres in 51 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The qualifying cut-off marks for different categories are as follows: 126.55 for the general category, 113.25 for SC, 104.25 for ST, and 120.55 for OBC.

Advertisement

According to the Commission Secretary Ashok Kumar, a separate release will be issued regarding the schedule of the mains examination and allow the successful candidates submission of their online applications/examination fees. The Mains examination is scheduled to be held in September 2023. The Mains examination will be conducted in two phases, specifically on September 10 and 11. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will need to prepare for the Mains Exam according to the syllabus available on the UPPSC website.

Those who pass the UP PCS exam get officer posts. The posts that are recruited include Deputy Collector, DSP, Commercial Tax Officer, Executive Officer (Panchayatiraj), Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), Basic Education Officer, Jail Superintendent, Assistant Labor Commissioner, BDO, SDM, Account Officer, and other posts.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Social Media PDA Post Marriage Has The Internet In A Meltdown
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important

    • The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (UP PCS) is conducted by the UPPSC to select state-level civil service officers in Uttar Pradesh.

    There are three stages in the UPPSC PCS exam. The prelims result are now out. There are eight papers in the Mains exam, which are of essay/descriptive type. After the Mains examination, the interview takes place. Candidates who pass all three stages become state-level civil service officers.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

    first published: June 27, 2023, 11:22 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 11:22 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App