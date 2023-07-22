UPPSC Postpones UP PCS Main Exam 2023 To Avoid Clash With UPSC Exam; New Dates Revealed

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) recently made a significant announcement regarding the dates of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (UPPSC PCS) Main Exam 2023. The exam, which was originally scheduled for September 23, had to be rescheduled as it clashed with the dates of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Main Exam 2023, set to take place from September 15 to September 24. In response to this overlap, UPPSC has now extended the UP PCS Main Exam to be held from September 26 to September 29.

In an official notice issued by UPPSC, the commission stated, “In relation to the Combined State Senior Subordinate Services Main Examination 2023, the candidates are informed that the main examination in question was proposed on September 23, 2023, but due to the Union Public Service Commission’s civil service examination being held from September 15 to September 24, 2023, it has been postponed and will be held between September 26 to 29."

Advertisement

The UP PCS exam aims to fill 254 vacant posts, and a total of 4047 candidates have successfully qualified the preliminary examination and will now appear for the main examination.