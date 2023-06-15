Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy List Out, Check Now for Opportunities

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy List Out, Check Now for Opportunities

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is looking to recruit for different posts.

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 16:18 IST

Delhi, India

Applicants must have a graduation/post-graduation/Ph.D./diploma degree from any identified university.
On June 14, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released a new notification regarding its recruitment process. The commission is inviting applications for various positions, including Mines Officer, Scientific Officer, Lecturer, Dental Surgeon, Homeopathic Medical Officer, Lecturer Arabic, Reader Kulliyat, Unani Medical Officer, Homeopathic Residential Medical Officer, and Reader Amraz-e-Jild wa Tazeeniyat.

Registration has already commenced on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in, and interested candidates can submit their applications by the deadline of July 28th, 2023.

Vacancies available:

Mines Officer: 1

Scientific Officer: 41

Lecturer: 127

Dental Surgeon: 174

Homoeopathic medical officer and Homeopathic Residential Medical Officer: 23

Arabic lecturer: 1

Reader Kulliyat: 1

Unani Medical Officer: 26

Reader Amraz-e-Jild wa Tazeeniyat: 1

Eligibility:

For eligibility for UPPSC, applicants must have a graduation/post-graduation/Ph.D./diploma degree from any identified university. For further details please check the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Application process:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Click ‘All Notification Advertisement

Complete the one-time registration process (OTR form).

Fill out the application form and put in OTR details.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the document and print it out for future reference.

As per the notification, applicants are advised to complete the online application and retain a printout of the same. Additionally, they must submit self-attested photocopies of all the necessary educational and requested documents by 5 pm on July 28th via registered post, speed post, or in-person at the commission’s office.

Detailed eligibility criteria, educational requirements, application fees, pay scales, and other relevant information for each post can be found on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

    • The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducts state-level service examinations to recruit candidates for group A and group B positions within the Uttar Pradesh state government.

    The key distinction between UPSC and UPPSC test preparation is that in the latter, candidates must also study details about the state of Uttar Pradesh (history, geography, politics, and current affairs.

