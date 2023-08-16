UPPSC Recruitment Applications For Assistant Town Planner To Close In Mid September, Know More

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is currently conducting a recruitment drive for the position of Assistant Town Planner. Interested and eligible candidates are required to submit their applications via the UPPSC official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

However, individuals who haven’t completed the one-time registration on the UPPSC website must complete the registration process at least 72 hours before submitting their application. Applications are accepted from August 14 to September 14 for the role of Assistant Town Planner.

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s Degree or a PG Diploma in Town and Country Planning from a recognized University or Institute to qualify for the given role. Alongside, candidates should be accredited with an Associate Membership from the relevant Institute.

Advertisement

Age Limit

To be eligible for the position of Town Planner, candidates must be between the age of 21 to 40 years old. There will be provisions for extending the upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories. For comprehensive insights, candidates are advised to access the official notification through the website.

Application Fees

For individuals falling under the General, OBC, and EWS categories, the prescribed application fee is set at Rs 125. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 65. On the contrary, differently-abled individuals are required to submit Rs 25. Candidates can make the payment via different methods, including Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, or E-Challan.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in Preliminary Examination and Mains Examination.

Advertisement

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application Form- August 14

Closing Date of Submission of Application- September 14

Salary

The salary for the given position ranges from Pay Level 10 i.e. Rs 1,5600-39100 to Grade Pay 5,400.

How to Apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2023?

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Locate the career segment

Search for the UPPSC Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Town Planner Posts link

Complete the application form with the required details

Advertisement

Remit the application fee