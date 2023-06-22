UPSC 2022: How Aashna Chaudhary, After Two Failed Attempts, Got AIR 116

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is considered one of the most difficult competitive exams in India. Many aspirants in the country prepare for years and put in a lot of effort to clear the examination. There was news that even the prelims of the UPSC CSE 2022 were quite difficult. Despite the difficulty, it was reported that around 14,624 candidates cracked the prelims exam. But today we will talk about an aspirant who couldn’t clear the prelims in her first and second attempts but managed to get an AIR 116 on her third attempt.

Aashna’s Education

Aashna Chaudhary cleared the UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022 and secured an AIR 116 on her third attempt. She hails from Pilkhuwa, in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. She completed her school education at Delhi Public School Ghaziabad, and then went to Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, to study English honours. She also began studying for a master’s degree in international relations at South Asian University. After that, she also worked for an NGO that assisted in the education of underprivileged children.

Preparation

According to reports, after completing her graduation, she took a one-year break and started preparing for the UPSC exam. However, she didn’t crack it on her first attempt. Later, she decided to give it one more attempt but couldn’t clear it again. Finally, in her third attempt, she cleared the UPSC CSE and secured AIR 116.

Reportedly, it was found that during all these years of preparation, she enrolled herself in the online classes of Vajiram & Ravi for 5 months. She had also enrolled in the Unacademy T20 current affairs series. She had also scanned through the entire syllabus, made different strategies, and looked at previous years’ question papers in order to prepare for the exam.