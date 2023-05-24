UPSC CSE 2022 Results: Meet Jammu-Kashmir Candidates Who Cracked the Civil Services Exam

On Tuesday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results for the UPSC 2022 Exam through its official website. Waseem Ahmad Bhat, the candidate who secured the seventh position nationwide, put in significant effort to achieve a place in the top 10. Previously, he qualified for the UPSC 2021 Exam and obtained the All India Rank (AIR) of 225. Currently, he is serving as an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Celebrating his son’s success, Waseem’s mother told Kashmir Life, “His success can be attributed to his diligent efforts and the heartfelt prayers of his grandfather".

However, among the notable achievers, Prasanjeet Kour, a resident of Poonch, has attained a commendable feat by clearing both the JKAS (Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services) and UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exams concurrently. It is worth noting that Kour accomplished this remarkable feat in her first attempt at the JKAS examination.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his wishes to Waseem Ahmad Bhat and Prasanjit Kour for the achievement. In a tweet, he expressed pride in their 7th and 11th ranks, respectively, in the UPSC Civil Services examination. He further stated that their accomplishments would serve as an inspiration for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The Lieutenant Governor also conveyed his best wishes to all the candidates who cleared the exam.

Jammu and Kashmir also saw the success of other candidates in the UPSC Civil Services examination. Nitin Singh secured an all India rank (AIR) 32, Naved Ahsan with AIR 82, Manan Bhat with AIR 231, Manila Bejotra with AIR 314, Irfan Choudhary with AIR 476, Nivranshu Hans with AIR 811, and Iram Choudhary with AIR 852.

Irfan Choudhary, hailing from Jammu district, has cleared the JKAS exam and is presently undergoing probation in Srinagar.

The UPSC 2022 results, announced on May 23, 2023, revealed that 933 candidates cleared the examination, with 613 males and 320 females among them. Notably, Ishita Kishore has emerged as the top-ranked candidate, securing the All-India Rank (AIR) 1. It is worth a mention that women candidates have excelled in the top three positions, highlighting their outstanding accomplishments.