Meet UPSC CSE 2022 Toppers, 3 Out of Top 4 Ranks are From Delhi University

Union Service of Public Commission (UPSC) declared its UPSC Civil Services final results for 2022 on May 23, 2023. According to reports, it has been found that among the 933 candidates who have been shortlisted to become IAS, IPS, and IFS officers, the top four positions are held by girls. Of the top four, three are from the University of Delhi, and one is from IIT Hyderabad.

Ishita Kishore secured AIR 1, Garima Lohia secured AIR 2, and Smriti Mishra secured AIR 4. All three of them have completed their graduation from different colleges at the University of Delhi. Uma Harathi, who secured AIR 3, completed her graduation from IIT Hyderabad.

UPSC AIR 1 Ishita Kishore did her graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce, DU, and had political science and international relations as her optional subjects in UPSC Mains. Garima Lohia, who secured UPSC AIR 2, was a commerce student from Kirori Mal College, DU. She had accounting and commerce as her optional subjects in the exam. UPSC AIR 4 Smriti Mishra was a B.Sc. student from Miranda House and took Zoology as the optional subject in Mains.

Advertisement

Here’s the life story of these toppers:

Ishita Kishore

UPSC AIR 1 Ishita Kishore is a resident of Greater Noida, UP. After completing her graduation, she even worked as a Risk Manager at an MNC. Her father is an Air Force officer. It was found that she is quite fond of paintings and takes an interest in Madhubani designs. Reportedly, she cleared the exam on her third attempt.

Garima Lohia

Advertisement

UPSC AIR 2 Garima Lohia hails from Buxar, Bihar. Her father was a businessman, but he passed away in 2015. After her father’s death, Garima’s mother took care of all three children in the family. She studied till 10th grade in Buxar, and after that, she went to Banaras and then Delhi for further studies. However, she had to return in 2020 due to the pandemic. After that, she prepared for the exam at home. Garima got married last year

Smriti Mishra

UPSC AIR 4 Smriti Mishra is from Prayagraj. Her father, Rajkumar Mishra, is a CO second in Bareilly. Rajkumar Mishra told the media that his daughter had decided that she would become an IAS officer after 10th grade.