UPSC 2023: East Champaran Boy Gets 498 Rank But He Will Give It Another Shot

Anupam Anand Kishore, the son of Umesh Prasad and Manju Devi, from Bihar’s East Champaran, has brought great honour to his family as he achieved an impressive 498th rank in the final results of the UPSC 2022 examination. Belonging to the village of Belahi Ram, located under the jurisdiction of Patahi police station in East Champaran, Anupam’s accomplishments have filled the local community with pride. Due to his father’s occupation in the defence sector, Anupam has spent a significant portion of his life residing in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. He did his Matriculation and Intermediate from Jamnagar Gujarat Central School. He started preparing for Civil Services in September 2021, after completing his degree of B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Nagpur in 2019.

In a recent interview, Anupam said that he gave his first attempt in 2019 and the second attempt in 2020, but he did not manage to get success in any of the two attempts. After this, he moved to Delhi in 2021 and joined a coaching institute for preparation. After preparing, he made his third attempt in 2022. This time, he managed to get success as he secured the All India 498th rank. However, Anupam is not very satisfied with his rank because he was trying for IAS.

Anupam said that when he went for the interview, he went inside thinking that very difficult questions might be asked, but the questions turned out to be very basic and in-depth from the syllabus. One of the questions was “What is politics?" Since his optional subject was Political Science and International Relations, he was asked more questions about these subjects.

He added though he answered the question, he did not seem much satisfied with it. Anupam further said that because he was residing in Motihari during that time, he was also asked questions related to the place. There was a question about the English writer George Orwell.

Anupam shared that he faced many challenges during his preparation. He added that it is quite common for people to lose their motivation during the UPSC preparation. For this, one must have a good circle of friends and mentors, who always guide and motivate you toward your path to success.