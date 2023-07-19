UPSC 2023: Last Date To Register For Main Detailed Application Form 1 At upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission is now closing the registration period for Main DAF 1 for shortlisted candidates. Applicants who have not filed the DAF are advised to complete the form today and submit duly at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary round of UPSC CSE 2023 are eligible to appear for Main and register themselves for DAF 1. The registration window for UPSC CSE MAIN 2023 DAF 1 is today at 6 PM.

UPSC CSE DAF- 1 2023: How to apply

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Step 2: Click on the link for UPSC CSE 2023 DAF.

Step 3: Click on the exam name and register yourself.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details and upload the required documents to complete the application form.

Step 5: Proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the application form and save it for future reference.

UPSC CSE DAF 2023: Application fees

The UPSC CSE Main Examination application fee is Rs 200. Candidates who are female and who fall under the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are not required to pay the application fee.

Advertisement

On July 11, the UPSC had begun the registration process for DAF 1. On June 12, the Commission had released the UPSC Civil Service preliminary examination Result. To access and submit the DAF 1, the qualified applicants must log in using the OTR site. Three to four weeks before the UPSC CSE Main exam, the Commission will provide the e-admit card along with the exam schedule at upsc.gov.in.