UPSC Begins Recruitment Drive For 261 Positions On upsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

The Union Public Service Commission has started the recruitment drive for 261 positions on its official portal, upsc.gov.in. The recruitment drive is opened for 15 positions in the Commission. The registration window is open and last date is July 13. The commission has also stated in its advertisement that no candidate will write or share documents to commission directly. The documents and information asked should be carefully uploaded on the online application form.

Steps to Apply

Advertisement

Step 1- Visit the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate for ‘recruitment’ tab and select ‘Online Application Form, ORA’ from the drop down menu.

Step 3- A new page will appear with the list of vacancies and positions. Click on the position you want to apply.

Step 4- Register and carefully fill the application and upload all the documents.

Step 5- Re-check the details

Step 6- Select on the submit option.

Application Form

Female, SC, ST, persons with benchmark disability candidates