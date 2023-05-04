UPSC CDS 1 Results 2023 Out Declared At upsc.gov.in; How To Download

The United Public Service Commission has announced UPSC CDS I Result 2023 on May 4, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The written examination of UPSC- CDS was conducted on April 16, 2023. This year 6518 candidates qualified for the examinational and will have to appear for interview round.

The official statement from the UPSC read “On the basis of the results of the COMBINED DEFENCE SERVICES EXAMINATION (I), 2023 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 16th April, 2023, 6518 candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for being interviewed by the Service Selection Boar of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 156th (DE) Course commencing in January, 2024 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2024 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (215 F(P)) commencing in January, 2024 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 119th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2024 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 33rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2024."

UPSC CDS 1 RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK RESULTS

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will land on homepage. On the homepage, navigate the link on UPSC CDS I Result 2023. Select on the link.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open on a new tab where candidates can check their roll numbers. All the details to check the results are mentioned on admit cards.

Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further references.

Candidates who cleared the written exam and declared the Indian Army (IMA/OTA) as their first choice must register on the Indian Army recruiting directorate website in order to be contacted for an SSB interview. It is urged that candidates who have already registered on the website of the recruiting directorate do not do so again. Within 15 days of the date of publication of the OTA’s final result (following the completion of the SSB Interview), the Commission’s website will make the marks-sheets of candidates who did not qualify available. The marks-sheets will be accessible there for 30 days.

