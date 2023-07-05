UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2022 Declared on upsc.gov.in, How to Check

The Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam 2 final results have been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check the official list of selected candidates at UPSC’s official website,upsc.gov.in. According to the official UPSC notification, a total of 302 candidates have qualified for the CDS 2 exam 2022.

These candidates have successfully passed the examination conducted by the UPSC and the subsequent interview rounds held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence. The merit list has been prepared in order of the candidates’ performance.

UPSC CDS 2 2023 result: Steps to download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2 - Once you’re on the homepage, look for the option UPSC CDS 2 Merit list.

Step 3 - Click on the link provided to access the PDF file containing the result.

The notification further explained that the selected candidates will be considered for admission to two different training programmes. The first is the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, which is offering the 118th Short Service Commission Course (NT) for men. The second is the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, which is providing the 32nd Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course. The courses are scheduled to start in October 2023.

It’s important to note that the results of the medical examination have not been factored into the merit list. Army headquarters will verify the date of birth and educational qualification of all candidates whose candidature will be considered provisional till then. It is also important to remember that the marks obtained by the candidates will be available on the commission’s website for 30 days from the declaration of the results.