UPSC CDS II Marks Of Recommended Candidates 2022 Released at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the marks of recommended candidates for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) II, 2022. Candidates can now check their scores on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. As per the official notice, a total of 302 candidates have been qualified on the basis of the CDS II exam that was conducted by the commission and the interview rounds which were held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence.

These candidates are recommended for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun; Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course and the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala.

“The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarters," read an official notice.

The UPSC CDS II exam was conducted on September 9, 2022, and held at several exam centres across the country. The final results were declared on July 4. It is important to note that the UPSC CDS II results have been released on the basis of the performance of the applicants in the written exam and interview rounds.

UPSC CDS II 2022 Marks: How To Download

Step 1: Log on to UPSC’s official website,upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the link that reads – ‘MARKS OF RECOMMENDED CANDIDATES - COMBINED DEFENCE SERVICES (II) EXAMINATION, 2022’.

Step 3: Soon after clicking, a new PDF file will open displaying the recommended candidates’ details.

Step 4: Check the marks and download the PDF file.