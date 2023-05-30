UPSC CDS Rank 11 Sanjiv Jajoo Clears Exam After 7 Failed Attempts, Says It's been 'Challenging'

After as many as seven failed attempts, Haryana-based Sanjiv Jajoo secured an All India Rank 11 in the UPSC CDS (Combined Defence Services) examination 2022. Sanjiv’s journey was not one without challenges. Balancing exam preparation with college and later a job was a daunting task for him. “I faced the challenge of balancing my exam preparation amidst the demands of college and later my first job," he said.

“Additionally, the vastness of general knowledge posed another hurdle, as its scope is seemingly boundless, leaving one uncertain on any given subject. Recalling historical dates proved to be particularly challenging. However, by diligently following a structured course and effectively managing my time, I was able to surmount these obstacles and make significant progress in my preparation," he told News18.com.

Inspired by the presence of fighter aircraft and helicopters near his college, Sanjiv’s dream of becoming a pilot in the Indian Air Force was ignited. His extensive research and fascination with the armed forces motivated him to pursue a career that would allow him to serve his nation. However, success did not come easy for Sanjiv. He faced rejection seven times before finally achieving his goal.

“It is undoubtedly disheartening when your chest number is not called in the final list, but what adds to the difficulty is informing your family about the rejection. At such moments, it can feel as though nobody respects you, as the non-commissioned officers (NCOs) load you onto the army bus and drop you off at the railway station, only to find that train tickets to return home are unavailable," he said.

“These hurdles can lead to a sense of being a loser. However, after a few days, I make an effort to reflect on the different tasks and assess the mistakes I may have made. This introspection allows me to identify areas for improvement and find ways to make my answers more effective. With renewed determination, I prepare once again for the written exams and the SSB (Services Selection Board) interview, approaching the next SSB with heightened enthusiasm, energy, and positivity," he added.

Sanjiv’s educational journey began at Bal Bharti School in Bahadurgarh, where he excelled academically. Achieving a remarkable CGPA of 9.8 in class 10th and 94.4 per cent in class 12th, he laid a strong foundation for his future endeavours. After completing his schooling, Sanjiv actively took various competitive exams including JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and IPU-CET. It was in the IPU-CET exam that Sanjiv achieved a rank of 604, which led him to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at the University School of Information and Communication Technology, he said. During his degree, Sanjiv switched to Information Technology (IT) and graduated with an overall score of 85 per cent.

Coming from a civilian background, Sanjiv said he had strong backing from his family. His father is a self-employed individual, while his mother is a homemaker. Sanjiv emphasises that it was his brother, a Chartered Accountant with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) who provided him with continuous motivation and guidance.

Leaving behind a high-paying job, Sanjiv prioritised his aspirations and dedicated himself fully to exam preparation. A well-planned study schedule kept him engaged in the learning process, said the BYJU’S student.

Apart from academics, Sanjiv has always been passionate about sports. He also took part in extracurricular activities like playing instruments in the school band which he says taught him the value of teamwork and communication skills.