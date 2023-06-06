UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023: How To Check Results And Expected Cutoff

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2023 conducted the civil services preliminary examination (CSE) on May 28. According to reports, the results of the UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 will be declared soon. However, the commission has not released an official date or time for the declaration of the results.

The candidates will be able to check and download the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2023 as soon as it is released by going to the official website, www.upsc.gov.in. As soon as the results are out, UPSC will soon publish a comprehensive list containing the roll numbers of those who have cracked the examination and are eligible for the mains exam.

Last year, the UPSC prelims results were out in less than 17 days from the date of the examination which was held on June 5, 2022. So, it is expected that the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2023 will be declared in June. Let us take a look at how to check the results, cutoff and other updates on the official website.

UPSC Prelims Cutoff 2023 depends on these factors:

1. Number of vacancies available

2. Difficulty of the exam

3. Number of applicants

Check how to check the prelims results:

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in, the Union Public Service Commission’s official website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage What’s New section.

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads, “Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023." On the screen, a new webpage will open. Your UPSC Prelims 2023 result will show up on the screen. Then download the result or take a printout of the result for later use.

Attempts:

Every aspirant appearing in the UPSC civil services exam is eligible and is allowed six (6) attempts at CSE. But there is a relaxation in the number of attempts for SC/ST/OBC and PWBD category candidates.

SC/ST: Unlimited, till they attain the permissible relaxed age limit.

OBC: 09