UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Exam Result 2023 Released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC has released the results of the combined geo-scientist (main) examination 2023 today, August 24. The results are now available on the official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who took the exam can check the results by using their application number.

“On the basis of the result of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2023 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 24th and 25th June 2023, the candidates with the under mentioned Roll Numbers have qualified for Interview/Personality Test," reads the official notice.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Exam Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1 - Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in

Step 2 - Click on the combined geo-scientist main exam result 2023 link on the homepage

Step 3 - Enter your log in credentials

Step 4 - The result will appear on the screen

Step 5 - Save and download the page for future use.

As per the rules of the examination, candidates who pass the main written exam are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available on the commission’s website soon and submit it online along with scanned copies of required certificates. “The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the ONLINE Detailed Application Form," UPSC stated.