UPSC CSE 2022 Result: After Two Consecutive Failures, 25-Year-Old Secures 17th Rank

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022 final result on May 23. Female candidates dominated the top positions this year as well, with Ishita Kishore securing AIR 1 followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra. A total of 933 eligible candidates have been recommended for appointment in several government services this year. In the top ten UPSC 2022 final result list, there are a total of 6 girls and 4 boys.

Among the many inspiring stories, the story of 25-year-old Avinash Kumar’s dedication and hard work will surely to move you. The son of a retired government school teacher from Bihar’s Araria district cracked the coveted examination by securing 17th rank in his third attempt. Surprisingly, in his earlier two attempts – Kumar could not even qualify preliminary exams.

Advertisement

“During my school days, I had faced floods while going to the Shri Rani Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Forbesganj from where I cleared my tenth with 10 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). You can go ahead with your goal only when you have lived the painful situations," Kumar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

After securing outstanding scores in matriculation, he cleared Class 12 from Chinmaya Vidyalaya Bokaro School by obtaining more than 93 per cent marks. Kumar then pursued his desired engineering course from Yadavpur University, Kolkata and cleared the exam with flying colours. He was also awarded a gold medal for his outstanding performance.

Kumar then worked for some time in the electricity department in West Bengal as an engineer till 2020. “One has to take risk in life and I took it by quitting my job in 2020 but today I can say I can do at least something for my country," he added.

Speaking on how self-study is important for a candidate, Kumar asserted that if a student wants to crack UPSC then self-study should be given first priority.

His mother, Pratima Devi - a homemaker said that Kumar never lost hope even after two consecutive failures in the exam. She humbly added that “this time he has made us proud." His father Ajay Kumar Singh, who is now practicing farming in his village, claimed that “my son has been honest to his work" and we are proud of the outcome.