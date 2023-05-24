UPSC CSE 2022 Topper Ishita Kishore Says Being Sincere and Disciplined is the Key to Cracking the Exam

Ishita Kishore, who secured the number 1 rank in UPSC Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) 2022 is becoming quite viral on social media after the interview result. In the interview round, Ishita, a graduate of Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, is seen giving her opinion on all important issues including the collegium system, India’s relations with Russia-China, privatisation, country’s economy. She answers the questions of the five interviewers with impunity. This is a mock interview she had given in order to prepare for the main interview.

Ishita Kishore tells in this mock interview that she is very active in sports as well. She used to be an all-rounder in school. She also believes that along with being an all-rounder, it is very important to have leadership skills and the ability to work in a team. This mock interview is also very helpful for those preparing for UPSC.

“If you are planning to give the civil services examination, you should be sincere and have some discipline in your life. Even if you are very intelligent these are some things which are very essential to crack the exam. You have to put in the hours and you have to put in the work," Ishita said.

Ishita is a graduate of economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. On her success, she said that she was confident of clearing the UPSC exam, but topping the merit list has been surprising. She said that she wants to serve the country by joining the Indian Administrative Service.

Ishita said that after college, she had a lot many opportunities for placement and even learned a lot from the corporate sector but after a while, she realised that the job she wants to do for the next three to four decades is in the public sector, reported ANI. Talking about how people showed support to her, she said, “I had infinite support from my parents. Even though I could not clear prelims twice the kind of belief they had in me, the way they pushed me, and the way they made everything easy for me I will be always obliged to them." Among the top five ranks, four ranks have been secured by girls.