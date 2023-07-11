UPSC CSE 2023 Begins Application Process For DAF 1 At upsc.gov.in; Last Date July 19

The Union Public Service Commission has started the application process for Detailed Application Form 1 (DAF-1) at its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have qualified for the preliminary round of UPSC CSE 2023 will fill the DAF Form 1 for Main round. The last date to fill the UPSC CSE 2023 DAF 1 form is July 19 till 6 pm. It is crucial to remember that submitting DAF 1 does not ensure your entrance to the civil services Main exam in 2023. For qualifying applicants, the e-admit card and the exam schedule will be posted on the UPSC website about three to four weeks before the exam’s date of commencement.

UPSC CSE DAF- 1 2023: How to apply

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Step 2: Click on the link for UPSC CSE 2023 DAF.

Step 3: Click on the exam name and register yourself.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details and upload the required documents to complete the application form.

Step 5: Proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the application form and save it for future reference.

The notification of UPSC states “In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all applicants declared qualified in the said examination have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023, which has been made available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission from 10/07/2023 to 19/07/2023 till 6:00 P.M. All the candidates are required to fill up the DAF-I Online and submit the same online for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023."

Advertisement

UPSC CSE DAF 2023: Application fee

The UPSC CSE Main Examination application fee is Rs 200. Candidates who are female and who fall under the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are not required to pay the application fee.

Advertisement

UPSC CSE MAINS 2023: Exam pattern