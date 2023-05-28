UPSC CSE 2023 Prelims Begins Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines

The Civil Services Examination Prelims 2023 (UPSC CSE) will be conducted today, May 28, by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The exam will be administered in two shifts: General Studies I in the forenoon shift (9:30 AM - 11:30 AM) and CSAT in the afternoon shift (2:30 PM - 4:30 PM). The official websites, upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in, are where candidates can access and print out their admit cards for the exam.
Candidates should remember that they must download the UPSC CSE admit card 2023 online as it will not be sent out to them by post. The UPSC CSE 2023 admit card must be carried by all applicants to the examination centre. Candidates will not be permitted to sit for the exam unless they have their admit card.
Candidates are urged to carefully follow all exam-related guidelines on the day of the exam because the exam is administered under the supervision of the local police. Below is a list of crucial guidelines that candidates must keep in mind:
- Candidates should arrive at the examination hall at least one hour before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute difficulties. No late entries will be allowed once the exam commences.
- Only black ballpoint pens are allowed for marking answers on the OMR sheet. The use of any other coloured pen will result in disqualification.
- In addition to the admit card, all candidates must bring a valid photo ID proof (such as Passport, Driving licence, Voter ID card, PAN card, or Aadhar card) that matches the information on their admit card.
- Electronic devices or gadgets like mobile phones and smartwatches are strictly prohibited in the examination hall.
- Candidates are permitted to carry water bottles, small hand sanitiser bottles, and face masks to the exam hall.
- Candidates should bring two passport-size photographs, one for each session, to the exam hall. These photographs will only be used if the printed photo on the admit card is unclear.