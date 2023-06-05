UPSC CSE 2024 Preparations: Last Day To Apply At Jamia Millia Islamia RCA

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is currently accepting applications for the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) for the Civil Services Coaching (CSC) programme 2023 from those individuals who will be attempting the UPSC Preliminary and Main Examination 2024. The deadline to submit an application for this programme, which provides free coaching and hostel amenities, is today, June 5. This opportunity is open to candidates from Minority communities, SC, ST, and Women applicants.

The RCA entrance test will be held on June 18 at 10 different locations around the nation. The locations include Srinagar, Jammu, Patna, Delhi, Guwahati, Lucknow Mumbai, Malappuram, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. On the website of JMI’s Office of the Controller of Examinations, located at jmicoe.in, candidates will find comprehensive information on the entrance exam format, prerequisites, testing locations, and amenities offered by the Jamia RCA.

RCA is well known for being a top coaching institute for civil service preparation. It is committed to providing candidates from SC, ST, women’s, and minority populations with free mentoring and instruction. For candidates aiming to pass the Civil Services examination and other competitive tests, the RCA provides an environment that is favourable and an overall ecosystem that is equivalent to the finest in the nation.

As stated in a press release, Shruti Sharma’s All India Rank 1 in the 2021 Civil Services Examination was one of RCA’s outstanding accomplishments from the previous year. More than 600 successful candidates for different Central and State Services, as well as the Civil Services, have been moulded by the institution throughout the years.

The Jamia RCA CSC 2023 examination will take place in two sessions. The objective-type general studies test will be given from 10 AM to 12 PM, and the essay-style paper two will be given from 12 PM to 1 PM. The interviews are anticipated to take performed between July 22 and August 12, and the result will likely be announced on July 18. The final results will most likely be released on August 10. The application procedure must be finished by August 20.