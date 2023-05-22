UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Expected Soon at upsc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to declare the final result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022. Candidates will be able to download the CSE final result from both upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. As per reports, the UPSC is anticipated to declare the UPSC CSE final result 2022 between May 22 to May 25, although an official confirmation is still pending.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) phase 3 personality test was held for 582 candidates from April 24 to May 18. The interview test was for candidates who qualified for the UPSC CSE Main 2023 examination. The commission released the interview dates/schedule for phase 3 on its official website at upsc.gov.in on March 28 this year. The personality test interview was held at the commission’s office in Delhi.

UPSC CSE Result 2022: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit UPSC’s official site at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on “UPSC CSE 2022 Result" when activated.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login credentials as asked and click on submit.

Step 4: The UPSC CSE 2022 final result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the UPSC CSE result

Step 6: Take a printout of the CSE result for future reference.

The result of the UPSC Civil Services Mains exam was declared on December 6 last year. Since its release, the Commission had earlier conducted the personality test for 1,026 aspirants under Phase 1 and about 918 candidates under Phase 2. The personality test was scheduled for two sessions – morning and afternoon. The morning session was conducted at 9:00 AM and the afternoon session was held at 1 PM.

Candidates were given reimbursement for their travelling expenses in order to appear for the interview round. Also, the terms of reimbursement were only restricted to the Second or Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). The commission had scheduled the UPSC CSE 2022 from September 16 to 25 last year.