UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Results Declared At upsc.gov.in, Check Other Details

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the results of CSE Prelims 2023. Applicants can check the results on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 entrance examination was conducted on May 28, Sunday. In the document shared by UPSC, the commission has shared the list of names and roll numbers of students who have qualified CSE Preliminary examination.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: How to check results

Step 1- Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in

Advertisement

Step 2- On the homepage select the second option that reads as ‘Written Result - Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023’. Applicants can also select ‘Written Result (with name)- Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023’ to know the names of the students as well.

Step 3- The pdf file will be downloaded on your phone or laptop.

In its notification, the Union Public Service Commission has mentioned that candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Commission rules, these candidates have to apply again for the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced by the Commission later.

Further, as mentioned in the notification, applicants will also be informed about the marks, cut off marks and answer keys of CSE Preliminary 2023 Examination. The same will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the civil services examination 2023 is over.