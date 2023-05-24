UPSC CSE Result: UP’s Suraj Tiwari, Who Lost Both His Legs And One Hand In 2017, Gets 917 Rank

Suraj Tiwari, a resident of Kaswa Kuravli in the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, secured the 917th position in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 despite losing both his legs and one hand in an accident in 2017. His success is a joyous occasion for his family and community.

Suraj met with a train accident on January 29, 2017 while returning from his college in Delhi. He lost both his legs and his right hand, leaving him bedridden and fully reliant on family members for months.

The tragedy not only took away his ability to walk and write, but it also drove him insane. His family members described it as their darkest period. But, Suraj understood that the only way for him to shine again was through hard work. He completed his graduation and is now pursuing an MA in Russian at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Suraj began preparing for UPSC amid the chaos of the Covid-19 pandemic. He passed the UPSC Prelims and Mains on his first attempt, but fell short by a few marks in the interview. Now, he has cracked the UPSC exam on his second attempt. Ever since the results were announced, his family and friends have not stopped celebrating his victory.

Ishita Kishore topped the UPSC 2022 exam, while girls secured the top 4 positions.

Ishita Kishore is a 26-year-old Greater Noida resident and an alumnus of Air Force Bal Bharti School. She is an economics graduate of Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce. The UPSC topper attributed her success to her time as a corporate employee at Ernst & Young’s risk consulting department. Kishore stated that her career in the corporate sector provided her with numerous possibilities and paved the path for her success. Her interest, however, remained in public service and contributing to government and development.