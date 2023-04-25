Trends :AP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter ResultJEE Main 2023Karnataka 2nd PUC Result
UPSC Declares Final Results of Combined Defence Services Examination (II)

Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

April 25, 2023

New Delhi, India

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers' Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II)

The Union Public Service Commission has declared the final results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday. The lists are in order of merit of 204 candidates who have qualified the written examination and interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala; and the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, it said in a statement.

The results are available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

There are some common candidates in the three lists for various courses. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022, it added.

The results of medical examination have not been taken into account while preparing these lists, the statement said.

Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, provisional on this account.

first published: April 25, 2023, 17:48 IST
